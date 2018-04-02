COMETS BRIEFS

VARSITY BASEBALL

• Amherst blanked the Elyria Pioneers 10-0 to open the season on March 24.

Hunter Cassidy had three RBIs and Kyle Mantin, Cameron Karnik, and Jacob Lezon each had one in the win. Lezon and Martin both chipped in a stolen base. Anthony Berrios was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts.

• Cameron Karnik had a walk-off RBI as Amherst seized a 4-3 victory over Elyria Catholic on March 25.

Evan Shawver rang up 10 strikeouts from the Comets’ mound in five innings.

• A perfect 12-0 performance elevated Amherst’s boys over North Ridgeville on March 28.

The winning pitcher was Jack Faight, who struck out four in as many innings. RBIs were racked up by Eric Ritter, Connor Emch, and Cameron Karnik.

• Pitcher Evan Shawver led the Comets to a 12-2 win over St. Francis De Sales on March 31. He posted nine strikeouts in five innings on the mound.

Jacob Lezon, Kyle Mantin, and Ryan Glowacki had RBIs. Gabe Solak had two runs.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

• Keystone thwarted the Comets girls 3-2 on March 26 with two late runs. Amherst had led 2-1 for four innings and the Wildcats snatched their victory away in the sixth.

• What began as a slow burn with runs in the first and second innings snowballed into an 11-0 win for Amherst on March 28.

Building on a 10-strikeout performance by Madison O’Berg, the Comets were able to crack the North Ridgeville defense in the sixth inning.

Runs came from Lindsey Reavis, Kasey McGraw, Lauren Kachure, Kylee McGraw, Mckenzie Cornwell, and Madison Wormsley.

TRACK AND FIELD

Amherst earned 97 points and a second place finish during spring break at the Tri-Cities Classic in Johnson City, Tenn.

The girls placed second with 97.5 points and the boys finished sixth with 47 points.

The girls 200 relay team of Taylor Hooks, Audrey Fayer, Brooke Armbruster, and Gracen Siegenthaler finished in first place with a time of 1:46.51.

Second place finishers included the girls 400 relay team of Gracen Siegenthaler, Tori Kubasak, Audrey Fayer, and Leah Drost in 4:10.51; the girls 100 relay team of Taylor Hooks, Sydney Schaeffer, Brooke Armbruster, and Tori Kubasek in 51.22; Taylor Hooks in the 100 meters with a time of 12.23 seconds and a new school record; and Josh Hill in the two-mile event with a time of 9:42.26.

Third place finishes included both the girls and boys 800-meter relay teams of Kalyn Potyrala, Cassidy Hill, Victoria Bailey, and Kayla Snowden in 10:29.69 and Josh Hill, Devin Baumgartner, Bradley Kirsch, and Matthew Kirsch in 8:26.27; Gabriela Giannuzzi in the triple jump, setting a new school record of 32 feet 11.5 inches; Sydney Walker in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet; Mariah Shorts in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.23 seconds; Audrey Fayer in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 49.78; Gracen Siegenthaler in the 400-meters in 1:00.17; and Taylor Hooks in the 200-meter race with a finishing time of 26.69.