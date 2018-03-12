Lee places third in state

Another wrestling season, another top-five state finish in Columbus for Matt Lee.

The Amherst Steele High School senior made his third trip south March 8 to take on his Ohio contemporaries and placed third in his 285-pound weight class after finishing fifth last year.

Since Lee has committed to play football and stick to one sport next year at Tiffin University, this year’s trip to state was likely his final meet.

While the storybook ending of a state championship didn’t materialize, Lee said he will not soon forget ways that wrestling helped him grow as an athlete and student.

“Whether it’s applying discipline toward work in classes or on the football field, wrestling has taught me a lot and I’ll miss it,” said Lee as he departed for Columbus, fellow students wishing him good luck. “It’s made me better at everything I do and I owe a lot to the coaches and my teammates.”

When asked to name a wrestling teammate ready to step into more of a leadership role, Lee pointed to sophomore Clay Carpenter.

“I’m not a big guy and Matt has shown me big guy moves that still work for me,” Carpenter said. “He’s never hesitated to help me out or anyone else on the team that’s looking for a tip on their technique. He’s going to be missed but he’s also made sure that myself and other guys are prepared for what’s to come.”

Amherst Steele wrestler Matt Lee is surrounded by teammates March 7 before heading off to Columbus for this year’s state tournament. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_IMG_4264.jpg Amherst Steele wrestler Matt Lee is surrounded by teammates March 7 before heading off to Columbus for this year’s state tournament. Steele band members wish Lee good luck. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_IMG_4257.jpg Steele band members wish Lee good luck.