Three Comets at New Balance nationals


photo

Courtesy photo

Junior Josh Hill poses this past weekend at the New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York City. He led a trio of Amherst Comets indoor track and field athletes, placing 11th in the 5,000-meter championship division with a time of 15:13.72. Senior Emily King and junior Jaret Prete competed in the emerging elite weight throw. Prete threw a distance of 17.81 meters for a 13th place finish and King threw the weight 13.22 meters for a 20th place finish. This meet concludes the indoor season. The Comets will compete next in Johnson City, Tenn., at the Tri Cities Invitational over spring break.

