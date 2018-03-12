Three Comets at New Balance nationals

Courtesy photo

Junior Josh Hill poses this past weekend at the New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in New York City. He led a trio of Amherst Comets indoor track and field athletes, placing 11th in the 5,000-meter championship division with a time of 15:13.72. Senior Emily King and junior Jaret Prete competed in the emerging elite weight throw. Prete threw a distance of 17.81 meters for a 13th place finish and King threw the weight 13.22 meters for a 20th place finish. This meet concludes the indoor season. The Comets will compete next in Johnson City, Tenn., at the Tri Cities Invitational over spring break.