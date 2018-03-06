Rallying for state athletes

Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times
Before heading off to compete in this year’s state tournament, Steele High School cheerleaders and indoor track runners received an enthusiastic sendoff from staff and fellow students. After taking a couple of laps around the first floor, cheerleaders and band members led a packed lobby in celebration.
Steele cheerleader Rachel Machesky helps lead the celebration March 2 during a sendoff for cheer and track runners heading to state competition in Columbus.
Cheerleaders and indoor track runners flash their smiles before departing.
Band members belt out Amherst Steele fight songs.
Cheerleaders huddle up amidst a large crowd of students.
