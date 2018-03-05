INDOOR TRACK: Eight school records broken at championships

Ten Comets competed and eight records were broken Saturday when Amherst Steele sent athletes to the SPIRE Institute for the OATCCC Indoor Track and Field Indoor Championships.

The following broke indoor school records:

• Josh Hill placed third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:19.6.

• Emily King placed fourth in the weight throw with a distance of 44 feet 1/4 inch.

• Gabriela Giannuzzi placed fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet 1 inch.

• Jaret Prete placed fifth in the weight throw with a distance of 60 feet 7.5 inches.

• Taylor Hooks, Victoria Kubasak, Gracen Siegenthaler, and Leah Drost placed seventh in the 4×200 relay in 1:45.6.

• Hooks also placed seventh in the 200-metter dash and eighth in the 60-meter dash.

• Sydney Walker placed ninth in the pole vault with a height of 11 feet.

The following Comets also placed in their events:

• Emily King was 14th in the shot put with a throw of 34 feet 1.5 inches.

• Siegenthaler was 15th in the 400-meter dash at 59.71.

• Audrey Fayer was 17th in the long jump at 15 feet 7.5 inches.

Overall, the girls placed 16th and the boys placed 25th. Three students were also qualifiers for the National Indoor Track and Field Championships in New York City on Friday: Hill will compete in the 5,000 meter run and Emily King and Jaret Prete will compete in the weight throw.

The Amherst Steele indoor track and field teams had an incredible showing at the indoor state meet. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/03/web1_state.jpg The Amherst Steele indoor track and field teams had an incredible showing at the indoor state meet. Courtesy photo