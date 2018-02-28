Posted on by

ICE HOCKEY: Comets celebrate amazing 30-3 season


Staff Report

The Amherst Comets rode the 2017-2018 season to Southwestern Conference and Baron Cup II titles.


The Comets hockey team ended its second season back on the ice as winners of five tournaments, including the Southwestern Conference and Baron Cup II titles.

Amherst finished with a 30-3 record. Throughout the season, the young team scored 192 goals, 256 assists, and only allowed 54 goals.

The tournament run started Feb. 5 with a 6-1 victory over the Bay Rockets, leading to a 7-1 win over the Benedictine Bengals on Feb. 9. They hoisted the Baron Cup II trophy after a 5-4 late-game comeback that hinged on stellar goal tending by freshman Brady Grove and a penalty shot by sophomore Jacob Kramer.

The ride came to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to Avon Lake on Feb. 13 in the district tournament at Brooklyn. Shoreman Jared Aslaksen scored the game-winning goal, closing out Amherst’s season.

