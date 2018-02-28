ICE HOCKEY: Comets celebrate amazing 30-3 season

The Comets hockey team ended its second season back on the ice as winners of five tournaments, including the Southwestern Conference and Baron Cup II titles.

Amherst finished with a 30-3 record. Throughout the season, the young team scored 192 goals, 256 assists, and only allowed 54 goals.

The tournament run started Feb. 5 with a 6-1 victory over the Bay Rockets, leading to a 7-1 win over the Benedictine Bengals on Feb. 9. They hoisted the Baron Cup II trophy after a 5-4 late-game comeback that hinged on stellar goal tending by freshman Brady Grove and a penalty shot by sophomore Jacob Kramer.

The ride came to an end with a 4-3 overtime loss to Avon Lake on Feb. 13 in the district tournament at Brooklyn. Shoreman Jared Aslaksen scored the game-winning goal, closing out Amherst’s season.

The Amherst Comets rode the 2017-2018 season to Southwestern Conference and Baron Cup II titles.