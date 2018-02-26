COMETS BRIEFS

WRESTLING

Matt Lee crushed it for the Comets at the Division I sectionals in Westlake, taking home a championship title in the 285-pound class. He pinned St. Edwards’ Luca Santillo in 18 seconds in the semifinals and then Avon Lake’s Max Wittman in 2:21 in the final.

Placing fourth in the consolation semifinals and qualifying for districts were Tim Carrion (138)‬ and ‪Clay Carpenter (182)‬.

A fifth place finish qualified Adam Lough (120), Noah ‪Mendez (126)‬, Xavier Rivers (145)‬, and T.J. ‪Raupach (132)‬ as district alternates.

Finishing in sixth place were ‪Xavier Rivers (145), Jonathan West (170)‬, and ‪Grant Raider (195)‬.

GIRLS BOWLING

Breanna Csubak competed as an individual at districts for the Comets, finishing with a 454 series at Wedgwood Lanes in Youngstown.

The score was high, but not enough to advance to the state tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Don’t downplay their performance — Kate Iliff had 20 points and Amaya Staton had 17 more for the Comets on Feb. 22.

Despite those standouts, Amherst came up short 61-56 to Olmsted Falls.

Southwestern Conference coaches named Iliff to the first team All-SWC. Kamryn Dziak was named to the second team All-SWC and honorable mentions went to Staton and Faith Lewis.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Westlake delivered a 45-36 defeat to Amherst on Feb. 23 as the Comets celebrated Senior Night.

Amherst’s Alec Dimacchia has been named second team All-Lorain County. Both he and Ryan Hritsko earned All-Southwestern Conference honorable mentions.

CROSS COUNTRY

Amherst alumnus Jacob Kelley has received an All-American Scholar Athlete Award from the NCAA Cross Country Coaches Association.

BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL

The spring preseason is heating up along with outdoor temperatures. The Comets baseball and softball teams started tryouts Feb. 19 and will open their seasons the last week of March.