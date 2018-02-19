Five state qualifiers head to Canton

A send-off will be held at 9:25 a.m. Thursday for five Comets boys looking to dominate the pool at the state swimming meet.

Amherst relayers found success Saturday in district competition at Bowling Green State University.

Kevin Heyd, Jake Kiska, Nathan Moore, and Sam Parker will go on to represent Steele High School in the state 200-yard free relay race in Canton. Kiska, Moore, and Parker will be joined by Max Mlincek in the 200 medley relay, and Moore will also swim in the 100 free relay.

Fellow swimmers, classmates, and the Comets marching band will gather Thursday for an indoor parade as the five competitors depart.

Amherst finished third at district in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:35.63. The boys also secured third place for Steele in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:27.98.

Moore was fourth in the 200-yard individual freestyle race, less than a second behind the bronze, and finished fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with Kiska trailing in ninth. Kiska also placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and Mlincek was 19th.

Heyd was 16th in the 200-yard intermediate medley. Robby Beal and Chase Aruskavicius were 12th and 13th in the 500-yard freestyle. Parker was 13th in the 100-yard backstroke and Aruskavicius was 17th. Mlincek was seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jeremy Onacila, Adam Cook, Brad Golski, and Heyd finished 14th.

Overall, Amherst took fifth among boys swimmers at district with 149 points. Toledo St. Francis De Sales was first with 485.

For the Amherst girls swimmers, Elizabeth Lowe had the best finish at districts. She placed 17th in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:04.59.