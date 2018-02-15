GIRLS BASKETBALL: Free throws make all the difference

Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times

Amherst went 16 for 16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter Feb. 14 as they triumphed over the Medina Bees 47-37. The Comets girls were held to single digits in the first and third quarters but struggled out from under a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Senior Kate Iliff led the way with 18 points and junior Kamryn Dziak put up 15.