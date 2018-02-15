GIRLS BASKETBALL: Free throws make all the difference

Photos by Russ Gifford | Amherst News-Times
Amherst went 16 for 16 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter Feb. 14 as they triumphed over the Medina Bees 47-37. The Comets girls were held to single digits in the first and third quarters but struggled out from under a seven-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter. Senior Kate Iliff led the way with 18 points and junior Kamryn Dziak put up 15.
Amherst’s Kamryn Dziak and Medina’s Olivia Gordon chase after a loose ball.
Faith Lewis moves with the ball against Medina.
The Comets’ Kamryn Dziak makes a move against Medina’s Olivia Gordon.