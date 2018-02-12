COMETS BRIEFS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kamryn Dziak had 15 points and Faith Lewis put 14 up on the board for Amherst on Feb. 7, but the Comets still suffered a 60-42 loss to the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

The teams went into the locker room tied at 27 at the half, but Amherst had a scoring crisis, unable to break into double-digit territory in the third or fourth quarters.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Avon topped Amherst 57-50 in varsity action on Feb. 9. Troy Toth led the Comets with a 13-point performance and Ryan Hritsko contributed 12 points.

Play was tight, with just one point separating with teams at both the half and end of the third quarter.

ICE HOCKEY

A 7-1 final came Feb. 9 as Jacob Kramer racked up four goals for the Comets.

Michael Giannuzzi put two in the back of the net and Nathan Harmych added another goal to lift Amherst over Benedictine High.

Amherst took the Baron Cup on Feb. 11 with a 5-4 win over the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs.

This time, Kramer had a hat trick and Harmych scored another two goals. They rescued the team from a 2-0 deficit at the end of the first period, with three goals coming in the final period of play.

The wins extended the Comets’ season record to 30-2.

BOYS BOWLING

Amherst achieved a seventh place finish Feb. 11 at the Southwestern Conference varsity bowling championship.

The Comets scored 3,195 points. North Olmsted won the title with 3,575 points.

Amherst series: Ryan Hannah 491, Alejandro Pena 489.

Amherst high game: Alejandro Pena 196.

GIRLS BOWLING

The Comets placed fourth with 2,661 points on Feb. 11 at the Southwestern Conference varsity bowling championship. Midview won with 3,115 points.

Amherst series: Breanna Csubak 400, Katelynn Romancak 396, Alexis Goldthorpe 377, Jessica Bowman 362, Meghan Arnold 304.

Amherst high game: Breanna Csubak 159.

SWIMMING

At the 2018 sectional championship Feb. 11 at Cleveland State University (top 10 Amherst finishes only):

• Nathan Moore won the boys 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:46.81.

• Kevin Heyd finished sixth in the 200 yard IM with a time of 2:09.77 and Brad Golski was eighth with a time of 2:10.49.

• Jake Kiska placed second in the 50 yard freestyle in 22.23 seconds.

• Nathan Moore placed second in the 100 yard freestyle in 48.24 seconds. Jake Kiska was eighth in 49.96.

• Chase Aruskevicius was fourth in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing in 5:11.56. Robby Beal was sixth in 5:15.77.

• The 200 yard freestyle relay team of Max Mlincek, Kevin Heyd, Nathan Moore, and Jake Kiska placed second in 1:29.05.

• Chase Aruskevicius finished 10th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 58.70.

• Max Mlincek placed second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:00.62.

• The 400 yard freestyle relay team of Jeremy Onacila, Kevin Heyd, Brad Golski, and Adam Cook finished seventh in 3:29.47.