Other faiths should be represented

To the editor:

Many people find solace in their faith. However, everywhere I go around town all I see are outlets for others. There are numerous places of worship for people of the Christian faith. However, all others are wholly unrepresented.

It’s time for those of other faiths to speak up. Do not Jews, Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, etc. deserve a place of their own? I would personally love a place where I could worship and not have to make the decision of doing so in my own home or driving to Cleveland or farther.

Why is the religious building setup of this town so discriminatory? Why are only the numerous denominations of one faith catered to in this town? We need answers.

Shane Osko