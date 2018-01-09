New councilman ready to get to work

To the editor:

As the new year begins, I thank all of the voters in Amherst’s 4th Ward for having confidence in our campaign and electing me as their city council representative. Having been sworn in, I look forward to our continued conversations and interactions as their councilman. Our campaign worked diligently and for an extended period of time to gain the trust of Amherst residents through positive messaging. I look forward to honoring our past while preparing for a strong future here in my hometown, serving to represent residents of Amherst’s 4th Ward as a member of our Amherst city council team.

A good councilman is a good listener of his constituents. Continuing councilwoman Jennifer Wasilk’s efforts of maintaining a strong connection between our city government and its residents is a key goal. I look forward to also continuing to encourage our small business growth here in town while respecting our local environment and honoring our small town history.

Residents of our 4th Ward should know that I may be contacted anytime at 440-787-7507 or by email at friendsofmattnahorn@gmail.com.

Matthew W. Nahorn