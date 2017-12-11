Thanks from Australia

To the editor:

I would like to commend the staff of the Blue Sky Restaurant in Amherst.

I am from Australia and following a marathon close to 24 hours flying on Sept. 30, we stopped for lunch at this restaurant. Approximately half an hour after leaving, I realized I had lost my purse. I returned immediately but couldn’t locate it. I considered it gone. Imagine my surprise when last week I received a letter, dated Oct. 23, from Amy saying she had something of mine and had tried to contact me through social media and even having customers visiting Australia try to track me down and asking me to ring. I did so and today my purse arrived by FedEx in Australia still with currency and cards.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to Amy, Theresa, and staff for their honesty integrity and effort.

They are wonderful human beings. Bless them.

Jenny Cattell

Australia