Congratulations to Nahorn

To the editor:

I would like to say good luck to Matt Nahorn on his endeavor as Fourth Ward council. I have no doubt he will do his best for the people of the Fourth Ward. Jennifer Wasilk, along with Nahorn, ran a strong campaign and should be commended as such. Best of luck and I look forward to working with them in the near future!

After a very close race, the final count was 50.31 percent versus 49.69 percent. A mere five votes separated us. This election we saw 46 percent of the voters turn out in our Fourth Ward, when overall, our county brought out a mere 26 percent. Thanks to our fourth ward residents for making that difference!

I also want to say thank you to every single voter within the fourth ward. They invited me into their homes, they asked questions, and they listened to my responses with great interest. I enjoyed every single moment going door to door and meeting each and every one of them. I am humbled by the percentage of people who made it out the polls during our race. Thank everyone so much for your time and consideration this election. Our numbers were very strong and it is my hope, in the future, we continue to increase voter turnout.

Martin M. Heberling III

4th Ward homeowner