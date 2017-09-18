Council misinformation is being circulated

To the editor:

In the Sept. 14 edition of the Amherst News-Times, there was a second letter to the editor from a partisan political operative concerning my appointment as president of city council pro tempore (the position that acts for the president of city council in his absence). Both this letter-writer and the previous letter-writer are precinct committee members chosen by voters of their political party.

The most recent writer states she found some information on my appointment as pro tempore to be “rather odd.” My information is accurate, but perhaps some of the events were odd; they were certainly unusual.

When I was appointed by the council president in January 2013 to fill the pro tempore vacancy, no vote of council was taken because no nominations were made by the members of council present that evening. Seeing that there were no nominations forthcoming, the council president – my current opponent – forthwith announced that he was appointing me, Jennifer Wasilk, to that position. I was honored by his trust because he and I are of different political parties; as described by the two letter writers, appointments to this position are typically made along party lines. Despite this difference in parties, my current opponent entrusted me to run city council during his subsequent absences.

In 2014 and 2016, the majority of city council members voted to elect me as president pro tempore. I continue to hold that position and have continued to substitute as city council president on numerous occasions.

Much misinformation is being circulated by uninformed partisan lips and pens. I urge all voters and political commentators to carefully review the information being spread around the city during this election season.

Jennifer Wasilk

Amherst City Councilwoman

Candidate for Amherst City Council President