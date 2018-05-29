Thankful for a kind community

To the editor:

I am writing on behalf of my myself and my husband, Todd Engle. I promised him that I would find a way to reach out to the communities that have supported us for over four and a half years to say thank you. We have been blessed to find that our community is filled with amazing, kindhearted people who will stop at nothing to help out anyway they can.

So as Todd asked, to everyone in Amherst and those in the surrounding communities — thank you. Thank you for supporting Todd, myself, and our family. Thank you for being a part of Team Bubba and exemplifying the phrase, “We’re in this together.” At no point did we ever feel like we were fighting this alone. We are proud to call Amherst home.

Corrie and Todd Engle