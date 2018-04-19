Swenski is best for the job

To the editor:

As someone who has been a part of this community my whole life and has served in it for many years, I would like to think I know the people of Lorain County. I may not know everyone’s name, but I do know what’s important to us: keeping the families in the county safe.

Part of keeping people safe is taking care of their needs. In the time I’ve known judge Lisa Swenski, I’ve seen that she genuinely cares about people’s specific needs. The other part of keeping a community safe is knowing how to treat citizens that break the law. Judge Swenski is fair when she makes decisions. So, this November, vote to re-elect judge Swenski. She’s kept our community safe so far, and I fully believe she’ll keep doing the best job.

Belinda Anderson