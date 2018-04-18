To the editor:

The abysmal voter turnout in primary elections puts our democracy at risk. Less than half of registered voters participate, yet they have extraordinary power to pick our representation. Polling shows that primary voters usually have strong partisan views and elect candidates who pull the parties left and right, creating dysfunctional, polarized politics and politicians.

Yes, our political system may be messed up, but please choose to be part of the solution. Vote yes on Issue 1 to end Ohio congressional district gerrymandering, and cast votes for your candidates of choice in the May 8 primary.

Primary voting in Ohio requires that you declare a party affiliation, Republican or Democrat, to receive a candidates ballot. Find out how candidates responded to questions posed by the League of Women Voters at the www.vote411.org website. Information about judicial candidates can be found at www.judicialvotescount.org. If you don’t want to declare for a party, request an issues-only ballot and cast your vote for Issue 1 and as well as other local issues.

If you can’t get to the polls on election day and haven’t requested an absentee ballot, vote at the board of elections anytime before May 8. The Lorain County Board of Elections, 1985 North Ridge Rd. East in Lorain, is open for extended hours for voting until election day, including Saturday, May 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 from 1-5 p.m.

Linda Miller, Ph.D.

President, League of Women Voters Oberlin Area