Reaching across the aisle on Ohio priorities

At a time when bipartisanship is lacking in Washington, we were able to work across the aisle to secure important priorities for Ohio in 2017.

Last year, I worked with senators of both parties to introduce more than 165 bipartisan bills, including more than 60 with Sen. Rob Portman.

In December, my bill to keep deadly synthetic opioids like fentanyl out of Ohio, the INTERDICT Act, passed the Senate unanimously and I joined President Donald Trump at the White House as he signed it into law in January. The bill will help customs and border agents safely and effectively detect fentanyl before it enters the U.S. and keep it from reaching Ohio streets. That’s why it earned the support of several state and national law enforcement organizations, including the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association. In 2018, I am continuing to work with Sen. Portman to combat the opioid epidemic and strengthen efforts to stop drugs at the border.

In addition to passing the INTERDICT Act, last year, I worked with members of both parties to send four more bipartisan bills to the president’s desk for signature last year, including a bill to expand education opportunities for Ohio veterans; a bill to hold North Korea, Russia, and Iran accountable; a bill to hire veterans to fill law enforcement posts, and a bill to create a civil rights network at national parks. As co-chair of the bipartisan Senate Air Force Caucus, I also worked to secure provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act for Ohio’s military installations and the jobs they support.

As we start a new year, I will continue my work to serve you, whether through the legislative process, constituent casework, or by always standing up for our state and the issues that impact its citizens.

Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) represents the state in the U.S. Senate.

