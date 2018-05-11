In the mood for some apples?

I wonder how many of us read labels when we are grocery shopping. They tell you how many servings are in it and the calories. One can of anything wouldn’t fill up a good hard-working man.

I’m making a cheap version of spaghetti and meatballs for supper. I have two packages of frozen meatballs (which were on sale) and a large jar of spaghetti sauce. I always put more seasonings in the sauce. The only thing I don’t have is garlic bread to serve with it.

Like I have mentioned before, make whatever you want to eat. Use fat-free or low-fat ingredients in the dishes you want to make. When making certain sweets like cakes or cookies, you can use applesauce in the recipes.

Speaking of applesauce, I found two recipes to make apple butter in a slow-cooker (I’ll put one in this column). The first uses applesauce and the other uses apples. One of these days I’ll make my own apple butter since I love it — I even put it on my cottage cheese! Try it sometime.

I just had an idea. If you have any pie dough left, don’t toss it out. Make squares out of the rest. Mix the applesauce with a flour and water thickener. Put it in center of each square. Fold the square in half and seal and bake it into little turnover pies. You can make some dumplings also and put them in hot sweetened applesauce.

Lots of people serve applesauce when they fix pork dishes like roast pork or pork chops and I always wondered why. You can fry sliced apples in butter or margarine with brown sugar. I believe it would be delicious on vanilla ice cream! You can fry bananas this way also.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Apple Butter

• 6 cups applesauce

• 3 tbsp. vinegar

• 3 cups sugar

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1/4 tsp. cloves

Mix and cook in a slow-cooker until it looks like apple butter. I would cook it on high until bubbly, then on low for four to six hours.

Autumn Apple Cakes

• 2 apples

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 2 cups pancake mix

• 1 cup milk

• 3/4 cup brown sugar

• 1/2 cup cooking oil

Wash apples, leaving on skins. Grate or chop them finely. One cup applesauce can be used instead of the grated apples. Mix all ingredients except oil. Blend until smooth. Heat griddle. Coat cooking surface with about 1 tsp. oil. Drop 2 tbsp. batter for each apple cake onto the griddle. Fry two minutes on each side or until golden brown. Drain apple cakes on paper towels thoroughly. Serve with applesauce if desired.

Applesauce Muffins

• 4 cups flour

• 1 tbsp. cinnamon

• 1 tbsp. allspice

• 2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 cup margarine or butter, softened

• 2 cups sugar

• 2 eggs

• 2 cups applesauce

• 2 tbsp. vanilla

Combine flour, cinnamon, allspice, and baking soda together. Set aside. Cream butter and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Blend in eggs, applesauce, and vanilla. Mix in flour mixture. Fill lightly greased muffin tins three-quarters full. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Note: You can use paper baking cups or add chopped nuts.

Cavatini

• 4 cups elbow macaroni, uncooked

• 1 lb. ground beef

• 1 lb. italian sausage, crumbled

• 2 green peppers, chopped

• 2 onions, chopped

• 15 oz. package pepperoni, chopped

• 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

• 2-10 oz. can pizza sauce

• 8 oz. can mushrooms, drained

Prepare macaroni as directed on package. Rinse and drain. Set aside. Brown ground beef and sausage with green peppers and onions. Drain. Combine the remaining ingredients in a large bowl. Add macaroni and meat mixture. Spread into one extra large lightly greased baking pan or divider into two 9×13 greased pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

Tastiest Scalloped Potatoes Ever

• 8 cups potatoes, peeled, sliced, and divided

• 4 cups sliced onions

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 1 tbsp. garlic salt

• 3 cups milk

• 2 tbsp. margarine or butter cut into 4-6 pieces

• 1 1/4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Layer four cups potatoes in a buttered 9×13 baking pan. Top with onions and remaining potatoes. Sprinkle with pepper and garlic salt. Pour milk over the top. Dot with butter. Bake at 425 degrees for one hour. Sprinkle with cheese during last 15 minutes of baking.

Caramel Apple Dip

• 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened

• 3/4 cup packed brown sugar

• 1/2 cup melted margarine or butter

• 1 tsp. vanilla

Combine all ingredients. Mix well. Refrigerator for two hours. Makes two cups.

