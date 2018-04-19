A phone call from the past

I can’t wait for the constant rain to go away and for it to turn warm all the time. The first summer food I’ll make is my macaroni salad — I could live on it!

I really enjoy most salads, but I absolutely love lobster salad. You can serve it on a bed of lettuce or on your favorite bread or bun. It uses mayonnaise but has fresh herbs like chives and dill in it.

I got a surprise phone call the other night from a man from Cambridge, Ohio, who a long time ago had been building a bridge and came into the diner where I worked. He loved the specials I made — I couldn’t believe he even remembered me as it was 10 years ago!

Well, he’d asked for recipes and I wrote them all down for him and put them in an envelope with my name and number in case he needed to call for details. It was nice talking to him and nice to be appreciated that way.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Cube Steak Sandwich

• 1 large onion, sliced

• Butter (salted)

• 2 pounds cube steak

• Seasoned salt

• Lemon pepper

• Black pepper

• Worcestershire sauce

• Tabasco

• 4 French or deli rolls

Melt 1/4 stick butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally until soft and light brown (five to seven minutes). Remove onions from the pan and set aside. Cut each piece of cube steak against the grain into one-inch strips. Sprinkle seasonings on the meat. Add 2 tbsp. butter to the same skillet. Turn heat to high and let butter begin to turn brown, about two minutes. You’ll want the skillet to be hot. Add the meat in a single layer. Do not stir. Let it sit for a minute or long enough to turn brown, then flip the meat over. Cook for another minute, then remove to a plate. Repeat till all meat is cooked. Return meat to skillet along with the onions. Pour in Worcestershire sauce, several dashes of Tabasco (according to taste), and 2 tbsp. of butter. Simmer over low heat for five minutes. Cut rolls in half lengthwise, spread with butter, then brown on a grill or skillet. Place meat on each bottom roll. Spoon 2 or 3 tbsp. of the pan juices over top of meat. Top with the other half of the roll and serve with a crunchy green salad.

Onion Strings

• 1 large onion

• 2 cups buttermilk

• 2 cups flour

• 1 tbsp. salt

• Plenty of black pepper

• 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

• Canola oil for frying

Peel onion and slice very thinly. Separate the onion slices and place them in a shallow dish. Pour buttermilk over the top. Press onions down to cover and let soak for an hour, Stir once halfway through the soaking. In a bowl, combine the next four ingredients. Pour 1 to 2 quarts oil in pan or dutch oven. Heat to 375 degrees. Using tongs, remove a handful of onions from the buttermilk and dunk into the flour mixture. Coat well and tap to shake off the excess. Plunge onions into hot oil. With a spoon, fiddle with them to just break them apart. Watch, as they will be ready to remove fast. When golden brown, remove from oil and place on paper towels. Repeat with remaining onions and serve immediately.

Note: Place a pile of these on your hamburger. So good!

Blackberry Cobbler

• 1/4 lb. (1 stick) butter or margarine, melted

• 1 1/4 cup plus 2 tbs. sugar

• 1 cup self-rising flour

• 1 cup milk

• 2 cups fresh or frozen blackberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 3 qt. baking dish with margarine. Place margarine in bowl and heat in microwave for 30 to 45 seconds until melted. In a medium bowl, whisk 1 cup of sugar with the flour and milk, then the margarine. Rinse blackberries and pat dry. Pour batter into a baking dish. Sprinkle with the berries evenly over top of the batter. Sprinkle 1/4 cup sugar over berries. Bake for an hour or until golden brown and bubbly. When 10 minutes of cooking time remains, sprinkle 2 tbs. sugar over the top and finish baking. Serve with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Note: You can use blueberries, peaches, raspberries, or other fruit for the same recipe if you desire.

Sour Cream Pancakes

• 1 cup sour cream

• 7 tbsp. flour

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 2 large eggs

• 1/2 tsp. vanilla

• Margarine or butter

• Pancake syrup

Place sour cream in bowl. Gently stir in next four ingredients. Whisk eggs in another bowl. Add vanilla and stir to combine. Pour into the sour cream mixture and stir gently. Melt margarine or oil on griddle pan or skillet. Pour 1/4 cup of batter into pan. Cook 1-1 1/2 minutes, then flip over. Repeat with rest of batter. Serve hot with syrup and margarine or strawberries and cream.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.