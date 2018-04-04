Remember time spent at the table?

I miss doing all the cooking I use to do. My daughter took over cooking our holiday meals, and cooking for one or two people isn’t the same.

It brings me back to my childhood days when my mom would cook a good meal for all nine of us. It was when the whole family would sit and eat together. Families were so much closer back then. Dinner time for us was very enjoyable, as we would tell each other how our days went and loved listening to our parents, especially the wonderful stories my father would tell us.

I have a can of salmon and am thinking about making my summer salmon salad. A friend gave me the recipe many years ago — I love it! It calls for mayonnaise for the dressing and it’s the only food I’ll eat with mayonnaise, which I normally don’t care for. I love salmon patties also. They are good with creamed peas over them. My daughter makes a delicious baked salmon steak.

I can’t wait for asparagus to get ripe. My whole family loved it and also spinach. Both are very good for you. Soon a lot of people will be planting their gardens and all those fresh vegetables will arrive for us to eat.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Asparagus Onion Casserole

• 1 lb. fresh asparagus cut into 1-inch pieces

• 2 medium sliced onions

• 5 tbsp. margarine or butter, divided

• 2 tbsp. flour

• 1 cup milk

• 1 package (3 oz) cubed cream cheese

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1 cup soft bread crumbs

In a skillet, saute the asparagus and onions in 1 tsp. margarine until crisp-tender (about eight minutes). Transfer to an ungreased 1 1/2 quart baking dish. In a saucepan, melt 2 tbsp. margarine. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually add milk. Bring to a boil. Cook and stir for two minutes or until thickened. Reduce heat. Add cream cheese, salt, and pepper. Stir until cheese is melted. Pour over vegetables. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese. Melt remaining margarine. Toss with bread crumbs. Sprinkle over casserole. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 35 to 40 minutes or until heated through.

Salmon Appetizers

• 1 can (14 3/4 oz.) salmon, drained, bones and skin removed

• 1 package (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened

• 4 tbsp. salsa

• 2 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

• 1 tsp. dried cilantro

• 1/4 tsp. ground cumin (optional)

• 8 flour tortillas

In a small bowl, combine the salmon, cream cheese, salsa, and seasonings. Spread about 2 tbsp. of the salmon mixture over each tortilla. Roll each tortilla up tightly and wrap individually with plastic wrap. Refrigerate two to three hours. Slice each tortilla into bite-sized pieces.

Fresh Vegetable Casserole

• 8 small new potatoes

• 8 baby carrots

• 1 small cauliflower, broken into florets

• 4 stalks asparagus, cut into 1-inch pieces

• 3 tbsp. butter or margarine

• 3 tbsp. flour

• 2 cups milk

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• Chopped fresh cilantro

Cook vegetables until crisp tender. Arrange veggies in buttered two-quart casserole. To make sauce, melt margarine in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Gradually stir in milk. Cook until thickened, stirring constantly. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add cheese, stirring until cheese is melted. Pour sauce over vegetables and sprinkle with cilantro. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes or until heated through.

Crumb-Topped Salmon

• 2 1/2 cups fresh bread crumbs

• 4 garlic cloves, minced

• 1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

• 6 tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh thyme

• 2 tsp. grated lemon peel

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 6 tbsp. margarine or butter, melted and divided

• 1 salmon fillet (3 or 4 lbs.)

In a bowl, combine the first seven ingredients. Mix well. Add 4 tbsp. margarine and toss lightly to coat. Set aside. Pat salmon dry, then place skin-side down in a greased baking dish. Brush with remaining margarine. Cover with bread crumbs mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Savory Beef Rub

• 1 tbsp. dried marjoram

• 1 tbsp. dried basil

• 2 tsp. garlic powder

• 2 tsp. dried thyme

• 1 tsp. dried rosemary, crushed

• 3/4 tsp. dried oregano

Combine all ingredients. Store in a covered container. Rub over meat before roasting. Will season one 3-4 lb. roast.

My Salisbury Steak

• 2-3 lbs. ground beef

• 1 chopped onion

• 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped

• 2 eggs

• 1/2 cup ketchup

• 1/4 tsp. pepper

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. garlic powder or salt

Mix everything together and make into one-inch-thick patties. Fry them in a large skillet on both sides. Put the patties in a large casserole dish. Use one envelope of brown gravy in 1 1/2 cup hot water, mixed well, then pour it over the patties. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to an hour.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.