Everybody loves macaroni and cheese

I made some goulash recently using canned chicken instead of hamburger. It turned out well — I even used homemade canned tomato juice.

My mom made the best macaroni and cheese. If there were leftovers, my dad would fry it in margarine in his favorite cast iron skillet. I’ve found some different macaroni and cheese recipes through the years and I’ll put some in this column, since I know everyone loves it. My children and grandkids sure did!

People will be grilling more now since it’ll be warming up. Some even grill during the winter, that is if it’s not that cold and windy out. A good seasoned steak grilled over a charcoal grill is so delicious. My favorite meats are steak, pork chops, ham, and wing dings, and of course anything barbecued, especially spare ribs. Precook them first as they will be more tender when you grill them. I precook chicken also.

I found a recipe for cornmeal cakes. You can fry them and they would be good to serve with your bean soup or chili.

Until next time, enjoy these recipes!

Cornmeal Cakes

• 3 eggs

• 3 cups milk

• 1 tsp. vanilla

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 tbsp. sugar

• 2 tbsp. melted butter or margarine

• 2 cups white cornmeal

• 2 cups flour

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 2 pinches baking powder

• Preserves or syrup for serving

Beat the eggs in a bowl. Add milk and vanilla and stir. Add the salt, sugar, butter, cornmeal, flour, baking soda, and baking powder. Stir to smooth batter. Heat a griddle to medium high. Pour one-half cup batter on griddle for each cake. Cook until bubbles appear on top and bottom is golden (two to three minutes). Flip to other side until golden. Serve with topping.

Cheesy Pasta Bake

• 2 tbsp. margarine or butter

• 1/4 cup (16 oz.) shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese

• 3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. pepper

• 1/2 tsp. ground red pepper

• 16 oz. rotini or penne pasta, cooked

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt butter in Dutch oven pan over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in milk and cook three minutes or until thickened, whisking constantly. Add cheddar cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, and red pepper, whisking until cheese melts. Add pasta, tossing to coat. Pour mixture into a lightly greased 9×13 baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Bake for five minutes or until cheese melts.

Three Color Macaroni and Cheese

• 1/4 cup margarine or butter, softened

• 9 oz. (3 cups) uncooked tricolor rotini (spiral pasta)

• 1/4 cup flour

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/8 tsp. pepper

• 2 1/2 cups milk

• 1 tbsp. prepared mustard

• 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. hot sauce

• 4 oz. (1 cup) shredded cheddar cheese

• 4 oz. (1 cup) shredded natural Swiss cheese

• 1 medium chopped tomato, drained

• 1/4 cup bread crumbs

• 1 tbsp. melted margarine or butter

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large saucepan, cook pasta to desired doneness. Drain and rinse with hot water. Set aside. In the same pan, melt 1/4 cup margarine. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Cook until mixture is smooth and bubbly. Gradually add milk. Stir in mustard and hot sauce. Cook until mixture boils and thickens, stirring constantly. Add cheeses, stirring until melted. Carefully stir in tomato and cooked pasta. Spoon into ungreased 2 qt. casserole dish. Combine bread crumbs and 1 tbsp. margarine. Mix well. Sprinkle evenly over top. Bake for 20 minutes or until bubbly.

My Mom’s Mac and Cheese

• 1 box elbow macaroni

• 2 cans evaporated milk

• 1 round Colby cheese, cubed

• Salt and pepper to taste

Cook macaroni to desired doneness. Drain. Put macaroni back in the same pan and add the two cans of evaporated milk. Stir in salt and pepper, then add the cheese until all is melted. Put in a casserole dish and sprinkle with buttered crumbs. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. If you don’t want to bake it, just serve it out of pan you cooked it in.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.