Miller is the right candidate

To the editor:

Democrat Joe Miller is the best candidate running for 56th district state representative. He has been a public school educator for 15 years and understands challenges facing our schools. He will work for positive solutions. Joe is a strong union supporter and will fight against the right to work faction. Joe serves on Amherst city council, giving him strong legislative knowledge.

No other candidate running for this office has the knowledge, commitment, or dedication to the people of this district that Joe Miller embodies. Vote for him on May 8 and keep our district well represented.

Robin Jindra