To lost classmates and comfort food

I just got sad news again. I lost another dear fellow classmate, Thomas Stemple. We have lost 17 classmates so far. Our Class of 1964 birthday party in July will be a sad one because we have lost two of our classmates this year. Our class is a close knit one — we always have good turnouts and everyone enjoys themselves.

I’m glad we have these yearly birthday party gatherings as we are all growing older and you don’t know when your time on Earth is over. We all take something to eat. I didn’t get to go last year as I was in Kentucky celebrating my late husband’s mom’s 93rd birthday. I’m glad they changed it to July this time, as I will be in Kentucky again in June.

I finally received the recipe for chicken and dumplings from my sister-in-law from Kentucky. I can’t wait to try it and I’ll let you know how it turns out and then put it in one of my columns for you to try. My other sister-in-law makes a good chicken and dumplings also, using cream of chicken soup. I’ll get her recipe when I call again.

Remember to always smile as the whole world will smile back. Until next time, enjoy these recipes.

Rhubarb and Strawberry Crisp

• 2 cups sliced red rhubarb

• 1 pint strawberries, halved

• 2 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

• 1 1/2 cups quick cooking oats

• ½ cup whole wheat flour

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 1/2 cup butter melted

In a 8x8x2-inch square baking dish, stir together the rhubarb and strawberries. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 1/2 cup brown sugar. Add to rhubarb mixture and stir well. In a medium bowl, stir together the remaining brown sugar, oats, flour, and cinnamon. Stir in the butter and sprinkle over the rhubarb mixture. Bake in preheated 350-degree oven until browned about one hour. Serve hot with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Cheesy Hash Browns

• 1-2 pound bag frozen hash browns, thawed

• 1 cup melted butter or margarine

• 1/2 tsp. pepper

• 1 tsp. salt

• 1 can cream of chicken soup

• 1 cup sour cream

• Up to 1 cup diced onion (optional)

• 2 cups processed cheese cut into small pieces or 2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Mix all ingredients together in a slow-cooker and cook one hour at low and one hour on high; or grease a 9×13 pan with butter. Put in hash browns in and mix other ingredients and put on top. Stir slightly. Put cornflakes on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes.

Variations: Use only one stick of margarine instead of two. Use 16 oz. of sour cream instead of 8 oz., and 8 oz. of grated sharp cheddar cheese. Add 1/2 cup milk.

Chicken Continental

• 2 1/4 oz. pkg dried beef

• 3-4 whole chicken breasts, deboned

• 6 to 8 slices bacon

• 10 3/4 oz. can cream of mushroom soup

• 10 3/4 oz. can cream of chicken soup

• 1/2 cup sour cream

• 1/4 cup flour

Grease bottom of slow-cooker. Layer dried beef in bottom. Wrap chicken breast in bacon and place on top of dried beef. Mix soups, sour cream, and flour. Pour on top of chicken. Cook on low for seven to eight hours, or on high for three to four hours. Serve over hot buttered noodles or rice.

Sunday Glazed Carrots

• 1 pounds (6-8) medium carrots sliced in 1/2 inch pieces

• 2 tbsp. margarine

• 1/2 cup crown sugar

• 2 tbsp. cold water

• 1 1/2 tsp. cornstarch

• 1/4-1/2 cup chopped pecans

Mix all and put into one-quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees for an hour or until carrots are done.

Note: You could precook carrots until tender to shorten the baking time.

Penny Case is a lifelong resident of Wellington who loves to cook and share recipes. Send recipes to her at 22 Johns St. or at news@theoberlinnews.com.