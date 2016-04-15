A nurse’s perspective on addiction

To the editor:

I just wanted to thank your publication for the April 14 articles covering the heroin epidemic. This is a problem that can no longer be ignored. Articles like these are pivotal in breaking the stigma that addiction only impacts a certain type of person.

As an ICU nurse, I can assure you that heroin is not limited to down-on-their-luck criminals who have been lifetime users. It can be your straight A student, your white collar neighbor, your successful best friend. While some overdoses involve long-term “frequent flyers,” an increasing number involve first timers — those who have tried the drug once, and found themselves attached to machines to sustain their vital functions. Their families never see it coming until it’s too late. Sadly, most never make it off those machines.

At the risk of showing my age, I will divulge that the DARE program began the in Shupe school when I was in fifth grade. A deputy sheriff spoke to us a few times a month on the dangers of drugs. We had a field trip where Lorain County Jail inmates warned us to rise above and to refrain from using drugs that could ruin us physically, professionally, psychologically, and emotionally.

Perhaps I’m old fashioned, but I feel that program was extremely useful in helping our group of fifth-graders make better choices. Today, I feel the same program would be just as beneficial if implemented even earlier. Knowledge is power. Ignoring the problem doesn’t solve the problem. Educate yourself and your children on the dangers of drug use, abuse, and addiction.

P.S. Kudos to the Amherst police department for its outreach plan to find assistance for addicts.

Natalie Michelle Wingard, RN