PHOTOS: It’s Christmas in Amherst

Photos by Jason Hawk and Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

The city has decked the halls with boughs of holly and is ready to rock around the Christmas Tree. Here we see Charlie Henry, daughter of Amherst firefighter Chad Henry, with Santa at Sunday’s Amherst fire department breakfast. Diana Beursken and Tobias Perch get comfy with the Grinch (Bobby Vaughn) on Saturday at Arabica on Park Avenue. Downtown is alive with decorations at the Main Street Amherst building, and of course the giant Santa is out in front of Hot Dog Heaven. Kids in Megan Germuska’s kindergarten class at Powers Elementary get some face time with Santa. The holidays are a wonderful time — just don’t expect a white Christmas this year. After the past week’s bitter cold, the forecast calls for 46 degrees and scattered showers Sunday, rising into the mid-50s with continued rain Monday.