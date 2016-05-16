Giving ‘em the old razzle Dazzle Awards

Amherst theater students have gotten 13 nominations in 10 categories in the Playhouse Square Dazzle Awards for their production of “Little Shop of Horrors.”

Troupe 1422 of Steele High School is competing with 18 other schools for honors.

The MLS Theatre Company is nominated for:

• Best Musical (tier two)

• Best Actor for Steven Huynh as Seymour.

• Best Supporting Actress for Karyn Bellush as Chiffon and Sara Phillips as Crystal.

• Best Supporting Actor for Erik Taylor as Mr. Mushnik and Shawn Hammel as Orin, DDS.

• Best Featured Performer for Adriana Figueroa as Ronnette and John Suwarna as the voice of Audrey 2.

• Best Ensemble/Chorus.

• Best Costume Design.

• Best Technical Execution.

• Best Scenic Design.

• Best Student Orchestra.

Amherst performers will take the stage for the awards show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at the Connor Palace Theatre, Playhouse Square Cleveland.

Tickets are available for $20 from the theater students and Amherst Steele Theatre Boosters.

The winner of the Best Actor category at the Dazzles will be sent to New York, all expenses paid, to work with professionals for a week in preparation of performing at the Jimmies (the National High School Tony Awards) where he will make his Broadway debut.

Photo by Rob Kamnikar | actionkam.smugmug.com Steven Huynh performs in an April production of "Little Shop of Horrors" that has some real teeth when it comes to award nominations.