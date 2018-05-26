Congratulations, Amherst Steele Class of 2018

Photos by Jason Hawk | Amherst News-Times

We are proud to have covered these remarkable graduates’ early lives as they progressed through elementary, middle, and high school. We hope that now, as they pursue higher education, military service, and find their niche in the workplace, that they do not forget their roots. Good luck, Class of 2018!

Arri Adkins snaps a selfie from just behind the curtain as students prepare to march out to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Matt Stevens, Hannah Ruth, and John Schlievert.

Carmen Gonzalez, Sabra Gerber, and Tyra Hillard.

Emily Zichi, Elena Zaborniak, Sophia Yacobucci, London Voss, and Sarah Wiegand.

The Steele High band, under the direction of Chris Barbaro, performs for the crowd.

Jordan Figueroa receives his diploma from Amherst board of education president Teresa Gilles.

William Domain smiles and shakes the hand of school board president Teresa Gilles.

Superintendent Steven Sayers holds his hand over his heart during the National Anthem.

Tory Small pauses during “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the beginning of commencement.

Kayla Madden, Sara Phillips, Chloe Hiteshaw, Rachel Work, and Don Sabella.

Jack Faight steps across the stage to receive his diploma.