Career Tech Saturday opens doors to young students

Fifth- and sixth-graders can get a look at the Lorain County JVS with Career Tech Saturday workshops from 109 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24.

This career exploration program is designed to give elementary students hands-on experience in various career tech areas. This opportunity can spark the interest of younger students by providing fun activities while they learn a new skill set. Students will work on a make-it-take-it project that they can take home.

Activities include planting seeds, transplanting and harvesting vegetables, constructing a lightening circuit board, giving a car a check-up, or even making a robot using the head of a toothbrush.

Parents and guardians can also observe their students in these environments and will be able to see firsthand what the JVS has to offer.

There will also be services and demonstrations available to parents such as flower arranging and salon services.

Another Career Tech Saturday will be held March 10 for third- and fourth-graders.

Students must be registered to participate. You can find the registration link at www.lcjvs.com.