POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 25, time undisclosed by police: Officers investigated a criminal damaging complaint at Amherst Steele High School. Two doors had been bolted together to remain open. After they were freed, the doors were again bolted open the following day and a floor mat was found damaged. Security camera footage showed a suspect interacting with a girl; administrators said the situation “created a substantial risk to the health and safety of the juvenile.”

• Jan. 30 at 1:19 a.m.: Officers responded to a domestic dispute on West Street.

• Jan. 30 at 7:33 p.m.: Shelagh Robinson, 36, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department on an original charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Jan. 31 at 1:03 a.m.: Alexis Freeman, 22, of Lorain, was served on a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• Jan. 31 at 1:59 a.m.: Police intervened in a domestic dispute during which an Eastpointe Court woman reportedly locked herself in a bedroom.

• Jan. 31 at 6:50 p.m.: Alexander Prinz, 18, of Amherst, was charged with vehicle trespass and petty theft. Brandon Miller, 19, of Amherst, was charged with criminal trespass and complicity to petty theft. The charges came when police investigated complaints of two suspicious men who allegedly walked into driveways and looked into cars on Shady Drive. Both men were found in possession of items stolen from a vehicle, according to police.

• Jan. 31 at 7:38 p.m.: A woman told police that someone fraudulently charged $250 on her credit card in Kentucky.

• Jan. 31 at 9:56 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Stonehedge Way.

• Jan. 31 at 11:02 p.m.: A woman fell down the steps at an Autumn Drive home and was injured. She was flown to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland for treatment.

• Feb. 1 at 2:36 p.m.: Jesse Bender, 25, of Amherst, was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct by intoxication. A report said police were called to High Meadow Road for “an unwanted male on drugs causing a disturbance inside and outside of the residence.”

• Feb. 1 at 6:06 p.m.: A juvenile was reportedly acting out and making suicidal comments on Middle Ridge Road. The child was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for evaluation.

• Feb. 2 at 11:56 a.m.: A man filled up a cart with items and left Giant Eagle without paying.

• Feb. 2 at 8:04 p.m.: Gabriel Sanders, 23, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the North Olmsted police department for contempt of court on an original traffic charge.

• Feb. 3 at 11:55 a.m.: A 39-year-old Lorain woman was found overdosing in a bathroom at McDonald’s on Rt. 58. Officers gave her naloxone and she was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for treatment.

• Feb. 3 at 6:49 p.m.: An Amherst Steele High School student said a classmate has been harassing both herself and her mother.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.