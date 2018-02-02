Shawver running for Ohio’s 56th District

Cory Shawver is asking for your vote after filing to run for the Ohio House of Representatives.

The 2008 Amherst Steele High School graduate, a resident of Lorain, is seeking the Democratic party’s nomination to the state’s 56th District seat being vacated by Dan Ramos (D-Lorain) due to term limits.

No Republicans have yet filed in their primary race for the seat.

The district covers the northwest portion of Lorain County, including Amherst, Lorain, Vermilion, Oberlin, parts of Sheffield, and surrounding townships.

In the May 8 primary election, he will run against Amherst city councilman Joe Miller, a teacher at Firelands High School; and Mark Ballard, a Lorain native, former Lorain service director, and managing director at WNZN Power 89.1.

Shawver announced his intent to run for office last July.

He said “repeated blows from Columbus” have weakened local safety forces and infrastructure, putting his community in a bind.

“I’ve been a part of the community my whole life and I’ve seen the things that have helped to make it thrive as well as the things that have made it hurt,” he said. “The losses from Columbus makes it harder to attract good paying jobs to our community. It’s time to bring that money back to Lorain and Lorain County where it belongs, allowing us to do more to improve our safety forces, repair our roads and tear down blighted and abandoned homes to make our communities stronger.”

Waterways are a natural resource that need to be better protected if the county wants to thrive, Shawver said.

“In order to surge a rebirth in the area, we have to focus on the economic factors of protecting the lake as well as the Black River,” he said. “If those two are not healthy it’s a huge loss to the Lorain County community and as a legislator, I will fight to bring restoration funds to our best natural resource.”

After graduating from Steele, Shawver earned a degree in public management in 2013 from the Cleveland State University Maxine Goodman Levin School of Urban Affairs.

He is employed as the project manager for the Lorain County Port Authority.

Jason Hawk can be reached at 440-775-1611 or @EditorHawk on Twitter.