Engle ditch project gets $75K grant

An overflowing drainage ditch that has plagued Oberlin Road and Stang Road drivers for years will soon get a remedy.

Amherst Township has been awarded a $75,000 grant by the Lorain County Storm Water Management District Board as part of nearly $400,000 in support for projects across the county.

The Engle ditch is located on the eastern side of Amherst Township. During heavy rains, it flows over Stang and Oberlin roads, creating hazards for drivers, giving farmers headaches, and wreaking havoc on property values.

The county grant will pay for most of a $96,750 effort to address the problem.

According to township trustees, however, it won’t be a silver bullet. Stopping storm water problems at the Engle ditch will require a multi-phase solution.

In Henrietta Township, another $18,500 grant was awarded to fully cover the cost of a plan to halt flooding on Portman Road near the Ohio Turnpike, a little north of Firelands High School.

In all, 11 grants were approved for use around the county.

“Storm water is an issue in all of our communities within the county. Through the district and its projects we now have the ability to address local needs and provide relief across boundaries,” said Lorain County commissioner Ted Kalo.

More than $825,000 in grants were sought and only $400,000 was available for the year. That meant some applications were rejected.

For example, one asked for help tackling an erosion problem on Gore Orphanage Road in nearby Brownhelm Township. The district said it will provide $48,600 for the cause if more funding becomes available, and labeled the project as an alternate.

A $23,625 request for funds to address the Baumhart Road ditch in Brownhelm was denied, as was a Beaver Creek ditch project in Henrietta to the tune of $24,500.