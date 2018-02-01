Get ready to laugh at Amherst Comedy Night

Get ready for an evening of laughter, prizes, a 50-50 drawing, and fun!

The 2nd Annual Amherst Comedy Night “Enhance your Community” fundraiser will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Amherst Cinema, 260 Church St. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event will be emceed by Amherst native and funny-guy Bob Slatt and will feature local and nationally known comedians Drew Miller and headliner Quinn Patterson.

Slatt regularly fills local venues with his comedic standup and is an all-around purveyor of humorous entertainment.

Miller is a hard working comic who has performed at the Cleveland Improv and The Funny Stop Comedy Club in Cuyahoga Falls, where he is a regular.

Patterson is a graduate of Second City and main stage player in Cleveland. He is a high-energy and versatile comedian, actor, and writer.

Tickets are $30 per person and include one drink, one popcorn, and an evening of laughter. Additional beverages and snacks will be available throughout the evening.

For tickets, call Main Street Amherst at 440-984-6709 or visit www.mainstreetamherst.org/tickets. You may also stop into Etc. Boutique & Gifts at 215 Park Ave.; Main Street Amherst at 255 Park Ave.; Olde Town Pizza House at 195 Cleveland Ave.; Sandstone Candle Works at 166 Park Ave.; Vaughnteriors at 223 Main St.; or contact any board member for tickets.

The mission of Main Street Amherst is to promote and maintain an economically vital historic downtown and business district throughout Amherst that is attractive and accessible to people of all ages. For more information about Amherst Comedy Night or MSA programs and events, visit www.mainstreetamherst.org or call 440-984-6709.

Bob Slatt - Courtesy photo
Drew Miller - Courtesy photo
Quinn Patterson - Courtesy photo