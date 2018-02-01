Amherst landscape students compete at state

Riding first and second place finishes at the district level, Mercedes Murphy and Don Sabella recently took part in the FFA Nursery and Landscape State Competition at the Columbus Convention Center.

Both are seniors from Amherst and study landscape and greenhouse management at the Lorain County JVS.

At state, they put their skills to the test in the areas of maintaining landscape plants and related products, evaluating equipment and services, and landscape design.

“For the identification portion of the event we had to identify 120 plants and supplies, as well as irrigation systems and supplies, and also read a landscape blueprint and answer questions about it,” Murphy said.

She finished 17th in Ohio out of 130 contestants.Sabella finished 25th.

The students’ individual scores were compiled for an overall team score. The JVS team, consisting of Murphy, Sabella, junior Sydney Collier of Clearview, and senior Noah Hammond of Firelands, finished eighth among 22 teams.

Murphy http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/02/web1_Mercedes.jpg Murphy Sabella http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/02/web1_Don.jpg Sabella