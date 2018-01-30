Workshop Players seeks directors for 2019-2020

Additionally, these are plays that the play reading committee “slept” — in other words, liked but did not choose in the past:

Workshop Players Theater is planning for its 72nd season in 2019-2020 and inviting applications for directors.

For several years, the Amherst Township company has put together its season based solely upon submission by directors choosing shows they had a vision to direct. Now the theater is asking directors to choose from a list of shows with name recognition, many of which are taken from compilations of the best plays of the past 100 years.

Among the names are dramas, musicals, and comedies.

“Please note that though we are presenting a list, we have not thought through the technical aspects of presenting any of these shows in our unique space,” wrote Pat Price, play reading committee chair. “That is, as always, the job of the director. We invite you to peruse the list to see if any of the titles intrigue you as a director, get a copy, and think through those production elements. We further invite you to make a combination of suggestions to us, perhaps choosing one or two from the list below, plus one or two suggestions of your own.”

Beyond the list, Workshop is especially interested in family friendly shows and shows specifically aimed at children (though not necessarily including children in the cast). The theater welcomes musicals, potentially Christmas offerings, and more modern shows.

If you have already directed at Workshop Players, you need not submit a resume or application, merely your list of play submissions that include and overview of the play and why and how you believe each would fit into the theater’s space.

If you have not directed with Workshop Players, submit a resume along with your submissions to joeandpatprice@centurytel.net. Applications are due April 1.

Directors will be interviewed the second week of April by the board of trustees, when five directors will be chosen. The play reading committee will then read all of the plays submitted and meet with each director in August to finalize a balanced, interesting season.

