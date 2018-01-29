Newest Dollar General opens

A new Dollar General store is now open at 46505 Telegraph Rd. in Amherst Township, just east of the South Amherst village limits.

The company has scheduled a grand opening for Saturday, Feb. 3 with prizes and special deals. The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with product samples.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise, and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”