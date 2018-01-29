POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 22 at 6:47 p.m.: Police investigated a domestic dispute on Van Oaks over a $5 lottery ticket.

• Jan. 23 at 4:52 p.m.: Cherlyn Miller, 52, of Sullivan, was arrested on a warrant through the Tiffin police department on a charge of theft.

• Jan. 23 at 9:07 p.m.: Shontorian Thomas, 37, of Sandusky, was arrested on a felony warrant through Lorain County 911 for contempt of court on a count of neglect of child.

• Jan. 24 at 3:21 a.m.: Michael Amburgey, 32, of New London, was charged with petty theft and possession of drug abuse instruments. John Mezatasta, 39, of Sandusky, was arrested on a warrant through the Lorain police department on a count of theft.

• Jan. 24 at 2:30 p.m.: A man told police someone charged more than $1,000 to his credit card online.

• Jan. 24 at 4:16 p.m.: An Amherst man turned over a disabled shotgun to police for destruction. He said he did not want to throw it in the garbage where a child might find it.

• Jan. 24 at 7:22 p.m.: Shayla Williams, 21, of New London, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and rear plate light. Joshua Kleinhenz, 19, of New London, was charged with obstructing official business.

• Jan. 25 at 11:28 a.m.: Edgar Laboy, 22, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on original charges of driving under suspension and display of plates.

• Jan. 25 at 6:31 p.m.: Brian Prospal, 43, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Sheffield police for contempt of court on an original charge of speeding. He was also charged with driving under suspension.

• Jan. 25 at 4:16 p.m.: Patrick Meyers, 35, of Avon Lake, was arrested on a felony secret indictment warrant through the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office on a count of child neglect. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

• Jan. 26 at 1:24 p.m.: Drew Grigsby, 26, of Lorain, turned himself in on an Oberlin Municipal Court bench warrant for failure to comply with community control. The original charge was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

• Jan. 26 at 11:20 a.m.: An indoor marijuana grow operation was found at a Middle Ridge Road home.

• Jan. 26 at 4:38 p.m.: Officers investigated a loud noise complaint on English Lakes.

• Jan. 26 at 6:07 p.m.: Dakota Hayes, 27, of Sullivan, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for contempt of court on a traffic offense.

• Jan. 26 at 6:07 p.m.: James Steinbrunner, 35, of Polk, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic violations. Jeremy Steinbrunner, 33, of West Salem, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jan. 27 at 9:30 p.m.: Emergency personnel responded to Flamingo Avenue for an unresponsive male who possibly overdosed.

• Jan. 28 at 9:14 p.m.: Scott Green, 35, of Amherst, was charged with a temporary protection order violation.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.