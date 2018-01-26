Basketball bash for merger’s 30th anniversary

Were you a Cavalier?

If you proudly wore the green and white of South Amherst High School, then here’s your chance to relive those old glory days.

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the merger that absorbed the small district into the Firelands school system, the Falcons boys basketball teams will play their games on Friday, Feb. 2 in the South Amherst Middle School gym.

Freshmen will take the floor at 4:30 p.m. with rolling games for junior varsity around 6 p.m. and varsity around 7:30 p.m.

A hospitality room will be open for all South Amherst alumni and there will be building tours to mark the occasion. Be sure to wear the Cavaliers gear you’ve kept safely tucked away all these years!

There are generations of South Amherst graduates out there. The Cavaliers competed in the Lorain County League from 1924 to 1961 and the Inland Conference until 1988 when the merger occurred and the conference dissolved.

The change came at the end of a long period of financial hardship and the public’s rejection of several levies. On Jan. 13, 1988, with no other options in sight, South Amherst and Firelands board members met jointly at the Lorain County JVS to hammer out the merger proposal.

A petition was circulated demanding the right of residents to vote on the issue. When posed with the question in May of that year, the community sided with the merger by a two-to-one margin.

“The community made a statement that this was the most expedient way to run a school system,” said South Amherst school superintendent Jim Sheets, signaling his relief. South Amherst’s schools were absorbed into the neighboring Firelands district effective July 1, 1988.

“The benefits to both systems include increases in funding and class offerings as well as better utilization of all facilities,” Lorain County school superintendent John Webber said, according to News-Times archives.

Firelands closed its old Brownhelm, Florence, and Camden elementary schools, which were sold to township trustees. Residents of both areas found their taxes lowered. And a new era was born.

Break out your Cavaliers gear, South Amherst High School alumni. It’s time to remember the old days! http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/01/web1_cavaliers-small.jpg Break out your Cavaliers gear, South Amherst High School alumni. It’s time to remember the old days! File photo