Two Fisted Juice Box takes stage in Rock Off

Drummer Christian Gendics will take the stage Saturday at the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

A sixth-grader at Amherst Junior High School, Gendics is one-third of the band Two Fisted Juice Box, along with Avon High School sophomore Mike Laub on lead guitar and Elyria Catholic junior Norman Hobbs on bass and vocals. The trio will compete in the 2018 High School Rock Off.

This is the band’s third year competing in the Cleveland event. The boys study at The Rock Academy of Avon Lake at Ron Zehel Guitar Center.

Gendics, Hobbs, and Laub said their influences are Ghost, Metallica, Taylor Swift, Blink 182, Iron Maiden, and Snoop Dogg. Their favorite song to perform is “Waiting” because it is a hard-driving original.

Performance order and time are based on ticket sales. You can get your tickets at www.rockhall.com/rockoff.

The competition is organized in three rounds. One band from among the 12 finalists will win at the finals, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17.

Norman Hobbs, Christian Gendics, and Mike Laub are the band Two Fisted Juice Box, which will compete in the 2018 High School Rock Off. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/01/web1_Two-Fisted-Juice-Box-Color.jpg Norman Hobbs, Christian Gendics, and Mike Laub are the band Two Fisted Juice Box, which will compete in the 2018 High School Rock Off. Courtesy photo