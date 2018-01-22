POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 15 at 3:29 p.m.: A woman told police that correspondence with Capital One Bank included her forged signature and her Social Security number. She said she never wrote to Capital One Bank and believes someone was using her information in a scam.

• Jan. 16 at 1:28 a.m.: A fire started in the attached garage of a home on Cooper Foster Park Road. All the occupants evacuated safely.

• Jan. 16 at 7:37 a.m.: A shoplifting incident was reported at Speedway on Rt. 58. The suspect left in a dark Dodge Caravan.

• Jan. 18 at 1:01 p.m.: Albert Wilcox, 59, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant through the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office on an original charge of smuggling contraband.

• Jan. 18 at 8:05 p.m.: Tony Muniz Jr., 21, of Lorain, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on original charges of fictitious plates, driving under suspension, expired plates, and display of plates.

• Jan. 20 at 1:20 a.m.: Travone Edwards, 23, of Lorain, was served a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• Jan. 20 at 4:47 p.m.: Julie Peterson, 53, of Wakeman, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .17 percent, and open container.

• Jan. 20 at 11:18 p.m.: Jeremie Banfield, 29, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant through the Elyria police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge. Jessica Dodson, 27, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jan. 21 at 3:02 a.m.: Angelica Alanis, age and city of residence not disclosed by police, was charged with disorderly conduct.

• Jan. 21 at 3:57 a.m.: Eric Sigman, 29, of Elyria, was served a warrant for failure to appear in court on original charges of possessing drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business.

• Jan. 21 at 7:23 p.m.: Officers were called to Greenlawn Drive during an argument over an intoxicated adult.

• Jan. 21 at 7:29 p.m.: Gregory Wilczewski, 37, of Strongsville, was charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

• Jan. 22 at 1:08 a.m.: During a traffic stop, three handguns were found. They had been reported stolen.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.