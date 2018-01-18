Council mourns passing of former Amherst first lady Diane Taylor

Former Amherst first lady Diane Taylor, 74, died of cancer Jan. 15 at Kingston of Vermilion.

She had lived here 59 years — 56 of which were spent with husband David Taylor, who served as mayor of Amherst from 2004 to the end of 2015.

City council paid tribute to her Jan. 16. Councilman Matthew Nahorn, who serves as chaplain for the body, offered a prayer in Taylor’s memory.

“Her suffering has passed and may she now be at peace. Those who have given of themselves to others will live forever in every heart they have touched,” he said.

Taylor worked at the Amherst Public Library for 15 years, sang in the St. Joseph Catholic Church choir, and was a member of the Twig Benders, the Red Hat Society, the Amherst Historical Society, and the Amherst Community Choir. She volunteered her time with the Children’s Development Center.

Calling hours are 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Dr., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.