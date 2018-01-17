St. Joseph to celebrate Catholic Schools Week

“Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.” That’s the theme of this year’s Catholic Schools Week, which will be celebrated from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 at St. Joseph Parish School in Amherst.

The week-long tradition has been observed for more than 40 years. It features daily themes to celebrate parish, community, students, the nation, vocations, and staff.

“Catholic Schools Week is a time for everyone in our Catholic community to join together in celebration of faith, education, and service,” said St. Joseph principal Amy Makruski.

“This year’s theme is particularly appropriate for our students as it focuses on the elements of education that they experience each day of the year,” she said.

“Learn” represents the private school’s rigorous curriculum, including standards driven by the Ohio Department of Education. Makruski said it is STEM-based, focusing on science, technology, engineering, and math and solving real-world problems.

“Serve” represents the school’s commitment to the community. Each classroom and school group does service projects ranging from collecting money to building houses around the world to serving the needs of Amherst.

“Lead” represents the school’s religious education that focuses on moral development and self-discipline, as well as on life and career skills that are desirable to employers, such as curiosity, collaboration, resilience, and having a growth mindset.

“Succeed” represents the way students at all grade levels consistently score with high averages and high proficiency in the areas of reading, English, math, and science, Makruski said.

A special Catholic Schools Week open house will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28 at St. Joseph Parish School. The entire community is invited to meet the teachers and see what the school has to offer.

At 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, students will honor veterans with songs, letters of thanks, testimonials, and more. All area veterans are welcome to attend.

An RSVP is not necessary, but will help plan for seating. If you are a veteran or know a veteran, be sure to share word of this event and call 440-988-4244 to let the school know you will be attending.

The Diocese of Cleveland has 20 Catholic high schools, 94 elementary schools, and 60 preschools with more than 44,000 students served each year.

Kids gather around a globe at St. Joseph Parish School, which will celebrate Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. http://www.theamherstnewstimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/43/2018/01/web1_IMG_0244.jpg Kids gather around a globe at St. Joseph Parish School, which will celebrate Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3. Courtesy photo