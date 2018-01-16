Cast of six women needed for ‘Steel Magnolias’

Auditions for “Steel Magnolias” will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21 and Monday, Jan. 22 at the Workshop Players Theatre, 44820 Middle Ridge Rd., Amherst Township.

Show dates will be March 8, 9, 10, 16, 17, 18, 23, 24, and 25.

Director Judy MacKeigan is looking for a cast of strong female actors. Set in the late 1980s in a small town in Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” is an homage to the strength of friendship that holds us together through life’s tragedy and comedy. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script but those auditioning are encouraged to be familiar with the story and the characters. Actors should be able to portray the following age range for each character.

Truvy is the owner and operator of the beauty salon where the action of the show takes place. Kind hearted, practical, and lively. Age 40-50.

Annelle is the newly hired assistant to Truvy, naive, gullible, and lacking in self-confidence but sweet and lovable. Age 18-20.

Clairee is a neighborhood patron of the beauty shop, widow of the former mayor, a bit reserved and formal. Age 65-75.

Shelby is pretty, popular, and self-assured but has life-threatening diabetes. Age 25-30.

M’lynn is Shelby’s mother, a career woman, confident and strong but concerned for her daughter. Age 50-60.

Ouiser is a female curmudgeon, acerbic and sarcastic but caring and loyal to her friends. Age 65-75.

For more information, contact the director at judy@davenjudy.net.