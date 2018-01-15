POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 9 at 2:28 p.m.: a 15-year-old girl was charged with unruliness after refusing to go to school.

• Jan. 10 at 11:30 a.m.: Medication and cash were reported missing from a woman’s purse while shopping at Aldi on Kresge Drive.

• Jan. 11 at 8 a.m.: A Lincoln Avenue boy allegedly made statements on social media about burning down a building. He told police it was intended to be a joke.

• Jan. 12 at 1:16 a.m.: Jose Ore, 32, of Lakewood, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, BAC over .08 percent, and failure to control his vehicle. Police found his Buick Regal resting on top of a cement embankment in a drainage ditch on Rt. 58.

• Jan. 12 at 4:30 a.m.: Christopher Moon, 34, of Brookpark, was served a warrant for failure to appear for sentencing on an original charge of petty theft, criminal tools, drug abuse instruments, and drug paraphernalia.

• Jan. 13 at 9:14 p.m.: A man swallowed half a bottle of anti-depressant pills on Maple Avenue. He was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital for treatment.

• Jan. 14 at 3:05 p.m.: Tracey Hale, 38, of Amherst, was charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct. The arrest came when police responded to an assault complaint at the University Hospitals Amherst Health Center emergency room.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.