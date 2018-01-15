Posted on by

Here we go! Sledders hit the hill despite chill

Mark German of Amherst, Caleb Miller of Vermilion, and Sienna German of Amherst sled downhill Saturday at Golden Acres.


Michael Korbel of Amherst, goes head-first down the slick track.


Sam Schneider of Amherst kicks up snow on his way downhill.


Photos by Jonathan Delozier | Amherst News-Times

Temperatures hovering around 10 degrees Saturday didn’t stop sledders from gliding down the hill at the old Golden Acres property. Whether on inflatable tubes, classic sleds, or freshly-buffed saucers, fun was had by all, followed by some hot chocolate.

