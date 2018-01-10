WEATHER ALERT: Icy rain, developing snowstorm cause concern

Freezing rain and minor flooding are causing problems across Northeast Ohio today, the National Weather Service has warned.

Lorain County is caught up in the hazardous weather as we prepare for a significant warm-up.

The good news is that at this hour, warmer air is cutting short the icy precipitation.

Still, a county alert around 10 a.m. advised roads have become dangerous due to freezing rain and drizzle. It advised caution while traveling.

Very warm weather is expected Thursday, bringing a snowmelt that will likely lead to break-up of ice on area rivers and cause ice jams.

The NWS is also eyeing the potential for a winter storm Friday night:

“Low pressure will move north out of the Gulf Coast states Friday. Rain early Friday will mix with sleet and snow Friday afternoon before changing to all snow Friday night. Some freezing rain is also possible during the transition. Several inches of snowfall is possible but the amount of freezing rain, sleet and snow will depend on the exact track of the low.”

Some regional forecasters have predicted as much as 13 inches of snow could arrive as part of the storm.

However, they’ve warned that conditions are always shifting and the snowfall is impossible to foresee with accuracy.

This National Weather Service radar image shows a system of freezing rain fading as it moves over the area, but forecasters warn more troublesome conditions are in the cards.