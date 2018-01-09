POLICE REPORTS

• Jan. 3 at 10:18 a.m.: A cell phone was reported stolen from McDonald’s on Rt. 58.

• Jan. 3 at 3:47 p.m.: Roy Kay, 56, of Lorain, was arrested on a felony warrant through the Westlake police department. He was wanted in connection to a breaking and entering complaint at a store.

• Jan. 4 at 2:57 p.m.: A quick-change artist reportedly stole more than $150 from Subway on Oak Point Road.

• Jan. 4 at 4:31 p.m.: An alleged thief reportedly fled a security guard at Target on Oak Point Road.

• Jan. 5 at 9:31 a.m.: A Forde Avenue home and two vehicles were egged.

• Jan. 5 at 2:38 p.m.: Ryan Blotzer, 22, of Sheffield Lake, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in diversion.

• Jan. 5 at 6:22 p.m.: Police responded to a domestic dispute on West Martin Avenue.

• Jan. 7 at 12:30 p.m.: Officers went to Spruce Tree Lane after a 30-year-old man overdosed on heroin. His mother revived him with naloxone and the man refused treatment from EMTs.

• Jan. 7 at 3:47 p.m.: Robin Sedar, 64, was charged with failure to stop after a crash and reckless operation on private property. Sedar allegedly struck a pedestrian on Kresge Drive and fled the scene.

• Jan. 7 at 4:43 p.m.: Chelsea Smalley, 33, of Berea, was arrested on a warrant through the Amherst police department for failure to appear in court on a traffic offense.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.