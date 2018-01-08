Bank robbery suspect says his lawyer has dementia

The case of accused Amherst bank robber Adam Carson just keeps getting stranger with each new court filing.

For the second time, Carson is asking for his own counsel, Donald Butler, to be removed by the court.

“Attorney Butler’s mental capacity seems to be diminishing,” he wrote in a Jan. 3 filing that claims his lawyer may be in the early stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and cannot remember discussions related to the case.

“A few times, during conversations, he has started laughing uncontrollably and brought up inappropriate things,” the court document claims.

In its three pages, Carson accuses Butler of meeting with his client less than an hour in the more than 8,400 hours he’s been incarcerated.

It also says Butler has failed to file motions, subpoena witnesses, request funds for experts, or personally interview an alibi witness.

The complaints come after Butler successfully sought a state psychological evaluation for his client in the latter half of 2017.

Carson, 35, was deemed competent in December to stand trial in federal court on a count of bank robbery.

The charge stems from a November 2016 hold-up at Chemical Bank on Cooper Foster Park Road in Amherst, where a bearded man with glasses was captured on surveillance video demanding money from a teller.

An FBI investigation led to Carson, who has a string of convictions for bank robbery and grand theft in counties across Northeast Ohio.

A March 5 trial is scheduled in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.