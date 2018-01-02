POLICE REPORTS

• Dec. 27, time undisclosed by police: A man allegedly pinned a woman against the wall of Subway on Kresge Drive and was screaming at her. They left before officers arrived.

• Dec. 27 at 6:12 p.m.: A female suspect fled in a gold SUV after an alleged theft from Target on Oak Point Road.

• Dec. 28 at 3 a.m.: Kenneth Peete Jr., 37, of Cleveland, was served a warrant for failure to appear in court on an original charge of driving under suspension.

• Dec. 29 at 4:27 a.m.: A father told police his “daughter was forced to leave” a West Martin Avenue residence with her boyfriend “and he would not bring her home.”

• Dec. 29 at 9:25 p.m.: Officers were called to a disturbance at Motel 6 on Rt. 58. Desimen Wright, 35, of Cleveland, was arrested on a warrant for child support through Lorain County 911.

• Dec. 30 at 12:10 a.m.: Police responded to a possible overdose on Coopers Run. A 21-year-old man did not overdose but was under the influence of an opiate; he was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital.

• Dec. 30 at 4:16 p.m.: Robert Morrow, 61, of Lorain, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and BAC over .08 percent.

• Jan. 1 at 2:12 a.m.: Aaron Standen, 35, of Amherst, and Melissa Walker, 36, of Amherst, were charged with domestic violence.

• Jan. 1 at 4:33 p.m.: Erica Grizzell, 33, was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to control, and no seat belt. A police report said she drove off North Dewey Road near Middle Ridge and struck a guard rail.

Editor’s note: Though charged, defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.